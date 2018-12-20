Breaking
Patagonia Grill owners use family to keep them together
Patagonia Grill opened in April 2018. Nestled in the Turf Plaza, it has stayed a hidden gem in Twin Falls.
The owners, a wife and husband duo, Kathy Casillas and Daniel Zarco, quit their jobs and started pursuing their dream of owning their own restaurant. Both have experience working in the food industry. Casillas worked as a waitress for 12 years and graduated CSI in Baking and Pastry Arts. Zarco, the head chef of Patagonia Grill, learned to cook from his grandmother who had a restaurant in Patagonia.
“It’s nice owning your own place because you don’t have to deal with a boss,” Zarco said.
Casillas, born and raised in Mexico, and Zarco, born and raised in Argentina, have been in Twin Falls for 14 years. They’ve been using neighbors and friends to try new recipes from home, often to their friends’ delight. They’ve had to learn all of the other intricacies of owning a restaurant as they go.
In the eight months Patagonia Grill has been open, the owners have been learning the ins and outs of owning a restaurant. The hardest years for a restaurant are the first two, Casillas said.
The couple describes owning a restaurant is like being on a roller coaster.
“Some days the town is dead. Some nights the town is alive,” Zarco said. “Other nights you only see two cars on all of Blue Lakes.”
Patagonia Grill doesn’t want to be like other restaurants. A lot of people said they should include Mexican food to the menu, but they were determined to have the restaurant stay Argentian to set itself apart, Casillas said.
Despite challenges, a benefit is always meeting new customers. The couple is surprised at the Argentinian community who come and say the food reminds them of home. A man came into the restaurant one day and he said that he was on a mission in Argentina 40 years, he closed his eyes when he bit into his empanada and said it was exactly how he remembered.
“You feel like you’re doing good when people enjoy your food,” Casillas said.
The biggest strength they find in the restaurant is each other. Before opening this restaurant, the couple only got to see each other for a couple of hours each day, Casillas said. Now they spend all of their time working together.
“We can help each other when we work here,” Casillas said.
“We support each other all the time,” Zarco said. “We want to grow together.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.