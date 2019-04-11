SUN VALLEY — Because of a record-setting February, skiers and riders have two weeks left to enjoy Bald Mountain with the last day of the season at River Run on Sunday and at Warm Springs on April 21. The winter season is winding down, but spring is gearing up with parties, live music, family activities and the annual Easter Egg Hunt in the Sun Valley Village.
First up is the annual Baldy Bash, the end-of-season street party with live music, beer tents, plenty of costumes and a barbecue Saturday on the Warm Springs patio. Live music by Casey Kristofferson will kick things off at 2 p.m., and Andy Frasco will hit the outdoor stage around 3:45 p.m. to keep the party rolling.
The last weekend of the season will begin with the annual Easter Egg Hunt at 5 p.m. April 19 in the Sun Valley Village. With over 5,000 eggs, it is one of the largest and anticipated events each spring. Kids will be grouped into zones based on age, so everyone will have a shot at filling their basket. The Easter Bunny will arrive at 5:15 p.m. for photos. After the egg hunt, kids can take a ride on the train, go skating at the outdoor ice rink and get a glitter tattoo at the Toy Store. Live music by the Kim Stocking Band will start at 4 pm to get the fun going. Admission is free for all events.
Après ski will be April 20 at Warm Springs with Powder Steering playing from 2 to 5 p.m. on the outside stage.
Easter brunch at the Sun Valley Club is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 21. The buffet will have all the favorites from eggs Benedict to brioche French toast, to full-service omelet stations and a chef-attended carving station. For reservations, call 208-622-2919.
Lounge on Fire will stoke the festivities from 2 to 5 p.m. April 21 at Warm Springs. This last day of the season celebration will have beer tents and a barbecue on the patio. Costumes are optional but encouraged.
The Sun Valley season passes, the Epic Pass and the Sun and Snow Pass are on sale now with the best pricing of the year and payment plan options.
SKI Magazine’s 2019-2020 Reader Resort Survey is live. Keep Sun Valley at the top of the rankings when you cast your vote in this poll that will name the best ski areas in the country.
