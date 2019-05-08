{{featured_button_text}}
Food pantry, cans, canned food, vegetables

DREW NASH • TIMES-NEWS Cans of food fill a shelf in the Rock Creek Food Pantry Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014 in Kimberly.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

BOISE — Easy peasy: Helping those who struggle with hunger in Idaho communities is as easy as placing some non-perishable food in a bag and leaving it next to your mailbox prior to mail delivery on Saturday.

Idaho post office volunteers and letter carriers collecting food on their routes will include: Buhl, Burley, Gooding, Jerome, Twin Falls and several others. They will deliver donations to local food banks and pantries. Last year, Idaho residents donated 300,000 pounds of food.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive’s timing is crucial. By spring, many pantries are depleted — entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need.

The most-needed foods include:

  • Canned meats — tuna, chicken, salmon
  • Canned and boxed meals — soup, chili, stew, macaroni and cheese
  • Canned or dried beans and peas — black, pinto, lentils
  • Pasta, rice cereal
  • Canned fruits
  • 100% fruit juice — canned, plastic or boxed
  • Canned vegetables
  • Cooking oil
  • Boxed cooking mixes — pancake, breads

Not-wanted items include:

  • Rusty or unlabeled cans
  • Glass containers
  • Perishable items
  • Homemade items
  • Expired items
  • Non-commercial canned or packaged items
  • Alcoholic beverages, mixes, soda
  • Open or used items

For more information, go to stampouthungerfooddrive.us.

