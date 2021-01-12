Parks Service to celebrate Minidoka National Historic Site's 20th anniversary

EDEN — Twenty years ago, the Minidoka Internment Camp officially became the Minidoka National Historic Site. The National Park Service on Sunday will host virtual programming celebrating the anniversary.

The internment camp — also known as the Hunt Camp, where thousands of Americans of Japanese descent were imprisoned during World War II — became a national historic site on Jan. 17, 2001. The site is managed by the National Park Service.

Discover the site’s history during the following three online presentations:

Minidoka Internment Camp survivors Paul Tomita, Joni Kimoto and Dave Sadura will live stream at 11 a.m. All three were incarcerated at Minidoka as children and will describe their experiences at the camp. The panel will be moderated Erin Aoyama, a Minidoka NHS fellow. Links to watch: youtu.be/pH2iNqT1hEQ and facebook.com/events/215800583501082