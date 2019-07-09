JEROME — The Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group, which meets the second Wednesday of each month at the Jerome Public Library, is taking a recess during July and August due to the demands on the members’ time during the summer.
The support group will reconvene on Sept. 11 at the regular time and place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.