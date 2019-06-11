TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Jerome Public Library, 100 First Ave. E.
Miranda Austin from St. Luke’s Rehabilitation will be the guest speaker. She is a physical therapist who specializes in neurological conditions and has been practicing the profession for 18 years — 13 of those with St. Luke’s. Austin will teach ways to better manage Parkinson's symptoms through exercise.
If you or someone in your family has Parkinson’s, you are invited to attend. The group meets the second Wednesday of each month at the library. For more information, call 208-358-5807 or email nfturley@gmail.com.
