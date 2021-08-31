Parents sue Twin Falls School District over injuries student suffered in class

TWIN FALLS — The parents of a former South Hills Middle School student are suing the Twin Falls School District over injuries they say their child suffered last November during a class assignment. In its response, the school district said others, including the injured child, are responsible for any possible injuries.

Brian Hilverda, a Twin Falls-based attorney representing the parents, Shane and Barbara Schaeffer and their child filed the complaint Aug. 6 in district court.

The Schaeffers are seeking a jury trial and damages for medical expenses, among other relief, according to a copy of the complaint.

David Gardner, a Pocatello-based attorney representing the school district and one of its teachers, filed a response to this complaint Aug. 24. In its response, the district essentially denies all allegations.

The complaint says the child suffered multiple injuries, including a concussion and a deep scalp laceration that required four staples, after classmates of the student wrapped her in a tight sheet and pushed her down concrete stairs.

The students, Hilverda said, did so as part of a class assignment where they were tasked with reenacting events from literature or history. He said he’s not sure what specific event the students were tasked with recreating.