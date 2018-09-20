HAILEY — Blaine County School District’s Latino Staff Advisory Committee will present the second annual Conferencia Educativa Para Padres/Education Conference for Parents from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Community Campus, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey.
The event is free and open to all parents in Blaine County. Keynote speaker Sam Byrd will talk about accessing resources to support children. Breakout sessions will dive deeper into parent resources such as “Skyward Basics,” “Building the Youth of the Future,” “Middle School, High School, College, Career and Beyond” and “Fundamental Learning for Elementary Students.”
Highlights will include:
- Free childcare provided at the Blaine County Recreation District’s HUB
- Nosotros United and the Wood River High School Wrestling Club food for sale to benefit their clubs
- Door prizes for the first 50 people
- A raffle for Bluetooth speakers and other items throughout the day by sponsor Cox Communications
- Programs in both English and Spanish by Blaine County Hunger Coalition, Sun Valley Center for the Arts, Girls on the Run and the Blaine County Recreation District
The conference is the culmination of four years of feedback from parents who have asked for information to support student success in school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.