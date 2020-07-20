Parade of Homes returns to Magic Valley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Parade of Homes is back and in full swing.

Until July 26, citizens can view some of the best homes builders have to offer.

“It’s a showcase for all of our builder members,” said Sari Javo, executive officer for the Magic Valley Builders Association.

Javo said half of the homes are available for purchase, while the other half are pre-sold homes the builders want to showcase.

Originally, the Parade of Homes was scheduled for early June, but had to be postponed because of the coronavirus. With product delays, many of the builders were unable to finish on time.

A concern for safety also prompted the postponement of the event.

To aid with social distancing and ensure everyone who wants to attend the event may, the Magic Valley Builders Association is offering virtual tours for the first time this year.

All that is required is for people to obtain a copy of the Parade of Homes magazine and scan the QR code for the home they want to see.

Homes are viewable Friday and Saturday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All addresses are in the magazine.