The homes featured in this year’s Parade of Homes will generate their share of “oohs” and “ahhs,” organizers say.

The event, which kicks off Friday, is held annually and showcase the talent of homebuilders and subcontractors. It will run through Sunday, then restart the next weekend, running from June 16-18.

The event runs from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The 11 new homes, 10 in Twin Falls and one in Kimberly, are mostly priced in the $400,000 to $600,000 range, with two priced at almost $1 million. People who are in the market to buy a home, or those who are just curious to see the latest building trends, are invited.

Tickets to the event cost $10. Previously, admission had been free, but there is a good reason for the change, said Jennifer Smith, of Bridger Smith Custom Homes and president of the Magic Valley Builders Association.

In addition to adding value to the experience, one of the primary goals of the MVBA is to give back to the community, with emphasis on the youth.

“The money collected from tickets will be used toward educating our youth through scholarship programs, supplementing our local Twin Falls School District’s ‘construction classroom’ and College of Southern Idaho’s ‘construction expo,’ she wrote to the Times-News.

Those events give students from Twin Falls and surrounding high school the opportunity to experience multiple industry trades in a hands-on setting.

The MVBA is the last builders’ association in the state to not charge for their respective parade of homes, Smith said.

“I hope everyone has a great experience,” Smith said. The homes that will be toured are top of the line, with many even down to spectacular light fixtures.

“They aren’t regular spec homes,” she said.

To purchase tickets and more information, go to the MVBA website at www.magicvalleybuilders.org.

Jared Hunt, owner of TKO Homes, said his company has been participating in the Parade of Homes for the past 10 to 15 years.

“It gets our name out there,” Hunt said, “and shows what kind of homes we build.”

The TKO home, at 645 Moonbeam Way in Twin Falls, is described as a spacious four-bedroom home. Hunt said the favorite thing about the home is its extra-large living room.

He has heard comments that many living rooms aren’t large enough for families who have relatives over for holidays or other occasions, so “we have added another five to seven feet in each direction. And to top it off, there is an electric fireplace with unusual woodwork.

“It’s a great place where you can gather and not feel cramped,” he said.

Parade of Homes draws people interested in buying, and if the homes on the tour are out of budget, people can always come to the homebuilders and see what they can get at a lower price.

TKO is building homes in the lower $300,000 range on up, Hunt said.

Those touring the homes will also have the chance to vote on their favorites.