 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Papa Johns holds grand opening in Twin Falls

  • 0

TWIN FALLS — Papa Johns Pizza is back.

The eatery, at 434 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., held its grand opening Wednesday, giving away more than 200 free large pizzas and Pepsi. The store has hired 50 employees, marketing manager Mary Ziola-Vega said, and aims to hire more as the business grows.

Papa Johns previously had a location in Twin Falls but it closed in 2018 when its lease expired.

“We are happy to be back,” Ziola-Vega said. Many customers said they have missed the restaurant’s famous garlic sauce, she said.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Kosovo shuts main border with Serbia over rising tensions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News