Papa Johns holds grand opening in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Papa Johns Pizza is back.

The eatery, at 434 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., held its grand opening Wednesday, giving away more than 200 free large pizzas and Pepsi. The store has hired 50 employees, marketing manager Mary Ziola-Vega said, and aims to hire more as the business grows.

Papa Johns previously had a location in Twin Falls but it closed in 2018 when its lease expired.

“We are happy to be back,” Ziola-Vega said. Many customers said they have missed the restaurant’s famous garlic sauce, she said.