Pandemic provides opportunities for library to make improvements

TWIN FALLS — Imagine perusing the stacks of the Twin Falls Public Library and finding an armful of good reads you want to take home. Checking them out requires scanning each barcode individually, which can be a hassle.

“Especially if you’ve got a mom with lots of little ones and they’ve got like 50 picture books,” said Jennifer Hills, adult services department head.

The solution to the problem involved a lot of meticulous work. During the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library spent four months tagging more than 200,000 items with RFID—radio frequency identification—tags.

Like magic, the tags allow a patron to place up to six books on a scanner and check them all out at the same time.

This change helps things move faster and the tags will also let staff know if a book has been taken out of the library and not checked out, Hills said.

RFID tags are just one of the multitude of changes the library has made since the pandemic started two years ago.

In January, the library opened two study rooms upstairs. Funding for the project came from the Institute of Museum and Library Services through the American Rescue Plan Act. The Idaho Commission for Libraries administered the funds to 48 libraries across the state.

Twin Falls Public Library received $18,600 to help create better indoor and outdoor workspaces that allowed the public to access the buildings’ Wi-Fi and technology.

“For us, study rooms were a way for people to be able to do the zoom meetings, the kinds of things they have to do, work from home or for school and to be able to social distance if they need to,” Hills said.

Each room has a computer, tables and chairs. Up to three people can use the room at one time for three hours per day.

On the lawn behind the building, the library installed new outdoor furniture and a Wi-Fi extender to provide internet access.

The pandemic also allowed the library to purchase new furniture. Because certain programming wasn’t able to happen, there was more room in the budget for other things, Hills said.

The new fiction section got new bookshelves and benches.

“There’s a lot of little things that go on behind the scenes that people don’t notice but keep the library moving along,” she said.

The children’s section also became a little more magical.

Melisa Harris, who was a College of Southern Idaho art student, was commissioned to paint a mural over the reading nook.

Multiple students submitted design proposals and Harris’s tree design was picked by the librarians. The painting features animals hidden under the ground and insects peaking out of the treetops.

“There are lots of tiny little things to notice,” Hills said. “You know little things that kind of creep up. ‘How many butterflies’ sort of games you can play with the kids.”

Programing also shifted online to keep the community safe, she said. Virtual events such as Dungeons & Dragons night, a popular roleplaying game, will be moving back to in-person during January.

“We had to think on our feet about a lot of things and figure out ‘How do you serve your community when your community can’t be here,’” she said.

Curbside pickup and home delivery were two things the library created directly because of the pandemic. Hills said those features are still available.

“We’ve had quite a few new changes,” she said.

