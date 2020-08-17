Pandemic hits Latinos in the purse: National coin shortage and employment loss affects families in U.S. and abroad

“Third-party coin processors and retail activity account for the majority of coins put into circulation each year,” The U.S. Mint said. “For example, in 2019, the U.S. Mint contributed 17% of newly-minted circulating coins paid into the supply chain, with the remainder coming from third-party coin processors and retail activity.”

The agency has increased production of coins to “full capacity” from the usual one billion per month to 1.6 billion and is on track to produce 1.65 billion each month for the remainder of the year. In the meantime, it is asking the community to pay for items with exact change and to exchange any change at home for cash.

That is what Hispanic customers are doing for Claudia Yobuna López, owner of La Ideal bakery in Jerome. López used to receive coins from Wells Fargo, but with the coin shortage, more restrictions have been placed on dispersing coins. She depends on her customers bringing coins to exchange with bills. She said exchanging was always part of a regular practice for her store, but since the coin shortage, she’s had to get the word out to bring more in.

López says she is worried for small businesses like hers. “We don’t know what to do if the coins run out,” she said.