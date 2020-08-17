Pandemic hits Latinos in the purse: National coin shortage and employment loss affects families in U.S. and abroad

JEROME — From death and sickness to restrictions on paying with cash for simple things like coffee, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of all Americans and Magic Valley Latinos say those changes are impacting them in especially unique ways.
Undocumented workers, who toil on many farms and dairies in the Magic Valley, are worried about the future. “They can’t go on unemployment and they can’t get Social Security benefits because they don’t have documents,” said Cyndy Raygoza, a legal assistant at Tanner Law Office whose primary clientele are Hispanics.
No employment for a migrant worker can spell disaster for the families back home that rely on them. Worldwide, the pandemic has impacted the earning power of 164 million migrant workers who support at least 800 million relatives in less affluent countries, the United Nations Network on Migration estimates.
Raygoza’s parents came from Mexico to the United States. They later attained legal status, as did her husband. For many years, her husband worked on a dairy until he became a legal resident.
“(The pandemic) has affected us tremendously,” Raygoza said, “especially because most of the Hispanic community here does not have a legal status and they work in fields or they work in dairies and if they shut down completely, they are unemployed.”
In addition to the weight of providing for family in the United States, many immigrants have a responsibility to care financially for family back home.
“If you don’t have a family member in the U.S. sending you money or you don’t have a stable job in Mexico, then you are living on the very poor side,” Raygoza said.
Older children feel family pressure to come to the U.S. and provide for their families, she said. They often don’t finish school and aren’t qualified to do anything but agricultural labor. Those who find jobs on dairies work 12-hour shifts five to six days a week or eight-hour shifts seven days a week. And they’re grateful. Whatever job is offered, they will take because of their need, she said.
With the disruption in the food supply chain, Latinos are afraid that farmers will cut back on production, and they won’t be “called back” for another job, Raygoza said. No work means no money to send back home.
The United Nations reported that “migrant workers (who send remittances to family) are disproportionately represented in economic sectors severely affected by COVID-19, such as domestic and care work, construction, hospitality, travel and tourism, food and agribusiness.” It’s predicted that remittances to Latin American Countries and the Caribbean will decrease by 19.3 percent this year.
For 22% of households from the eight largest remittance-receiving countries in Latin American and the Caribbean, remittances are the only source of income.
Sergio Madrigal, general manager of Rapido, a company that cashes checks and transfers money to Mexico and Central America, said that he believes Latinos tend not to have bank accounts because they send most of their paychecks home to other countries. The remainder of it they use to pay utility bills at places like Rapido and then carry the rest around as cash to use locally. Some of his customers save the coins they receive and later bring them into Rapido to send back to family members.
Madrigal projects saving coins will get harder for them with the national coin shortage.
Restrictions imposed to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus disrupted the circulation of coins, the U.S. Mint said in a statement. The Mint is the government entity tasked with producing coins. “In normal circumstances, the retail transactions and coin recyclers return a significant amount of coins to circulation on a daily basis,” it said. Without the same quantity of retail sales activity as well as a significant decrease in deposits from third-party coin processors, banks have increased their orders to the U.S. Mint for newly minted coins.
“Third-party coin processors and retail activity account for the majority of coins put into circulation each year,” The U.S. Mint said. “For example, in 2019, the U.S. Mint contributed 17% of newly-minted circulating coins paid into the supply chain, with the remainder coming from third-party coin processors and retail activity.”
The agency has increased production of coins to “full capacity” from the usual one billion per month to 1.6 billion and is on track to produce 1.65 billion each month for the remainder of the year. In the meantime, it is asking the community to pay for items with exact change and to exchange any change at home for cash.
That is what Hispanic customers are doing for Claudia Yobuna López, owner of La Ideal bakery in Jerome. López used to receive coins from Wells Fargo, but with the coin shortage, more restrictions have been placed on dispersing coins. She depends on her customers bringing coins to exchange with bills. She said exchanging was always part of a regular practice for her store, but since the coin shortage, she’s had to get the word out to bring more in.
López says she is worried for small businesses like hers. “We don’t know what to do if the coins run out,” she said.
The reality of the pandemic took a while to set in for Latinos, Madrigal said.
“A big part of the community at first were skeptical about it, they just weren’t sure what to believe. Now I can definitely see them being very cautious. I can see the majority of our community being active in taking the right precautions,” Madrigal said.
With the new caution has come a change in purchasing behavior. In March, Madrigal saw his community still “out and about” and purchasing nonessential items. Now it’s different. Going to restaurants and buying entertainment is reduced. Traveling has also decreased. Rapido helps Hispanics book flights to Mexico and Central America. “Traveling has diminished greatly, from our standpoint. Other countries and states have regulations. (Latinos) don’t want to spend $500, $600 on a flight and not know if they’re going to be able to fly on the day of. They don’t know what to expect.”
As the number of COVID-19 cases has increased, López has also seen a shift in purchasing behavior. “People aren’t going out or buying things. It’s just bad for business,” she said.
Alex Castañeda, president and CEO of the South Central Idaho Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, has seen the pandemic affect Hispanic businesses, especially restaurants. He doesn’t know if some will ever recover. His organization has been disseminating information about resources available to small businesses and the community from Congress.
“We encourage people to reach out to us,” Castañeda said in an email, “so we can make sure they get access to these valuable resources as they may need them.”
Government resources may not be enough, even for those who qualify. Herendira Arroyo Tapia, a secretary at Tanner Law Office, said it’s harder for people who don’t work in fields to find work and that childcare is also an issue. If Hispanics qualify for unemployment benefits, it’s usually not enough to depend on if they have a big family.
“It’s hard when you have a big family and you’re trying to support all of them by buying clothing and buying food with just that income,” Tapia said.
Despite the poor situation in the U.S., the border wall and the political unrest regarding undocumented workers, Raygoza believes Mexicans will still try to come here to provide for their families. “We have this thing of trying to help family. That is just our culture — help each other.”
