A pair of longtime annual events — Shoshone Arts in the Park and Kimberly Good Neighbor Days — take place this weekend in the Magic Valley.

Kimberly Good Neighbor Days

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Kimberly Good Neighbor Days stresses the importance of being friendly toward each other.

“Our whole goal is to have an event that unifies,” said event coordinator Susie Crain. “It’s in the name of it — our celebration is named Good Neighbor Days and it is purely that, to promote being good neighbors, which strengthen the community.”

The event begins at City Park at 3 p.m. Friday with the Health Owens Band and the library foundation book sale. Opening ceremonies are at 6 p.m., including a recognition of veterans, and the Kimberly Road Band performs at 6:30 p.m. The Super Mario Bros. movie will be shown at dusk.

A breakfast, complete with pancakes, sausage, eggs and biscuits and gravy, starts off Saturday’s events from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. A fun run begins at 7:45 a.m. and a parade at 10:30 a.m. Parade lineup begins at 9 a.m. at the Kimberly High School parking lot and late entries are welcome.

The Heath Clark Band will perform through Saturday and a full schedule of events are on the agenda, including a car show and Guinness world-record holder Biff Hutchinson’s Xtreme Pogo show taking place at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

A fireworks show, which Crain promises is among the best in the Magic Valley, starts at dusk.

More information is available at the Kimberly, Idaho News & Info Facebook page.

Shoshone Arts in the Park

More than 50 vendors, food, live music and family fun await those planning to attend Shoshone Arts in the Park on Saturday and Sunday at the Lincoln County Courthouse lawn.

It’s a showcase event for Shoshone, and expect a large gathering of buyers and sellers of all manner of antiques, paintings, handmade art, soaps, jewelry, décor, crocheted and crafted items, said Payson Reese, president of the Lincoln County Chamber of Commerce.

“The event grows every year,” Reese said, adding that many people plan family or class reunions around it because of the many activities available.

A sidewalk chalk art contest, in which 65 people entered last year, takes place Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.

Michaela French will perform from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, followed by Buddy DeVore & the Faded Cowboys. Tracy Morrison takes the stage from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Carson Hasher takes the stage from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, and Buddy DeVore & the Faded Cowboys from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A community breakfast is set from 7 to 9 a.m. Sunday, and cost is by donation. The breakfast will followed by a community church service.

In addition, the historical museum will be open, for people to learn about the history of Lincoln County, and there will be food trucks on the scene.

“Come with an appetite,” Reese advised.

For more information, visit www.shoshonearts.com.

