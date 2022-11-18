Pair from Michigan charged with grand theft from Twin Falls Walmart

TWIN FALLS — Some quick thinking and a little luck by the Twin Falls and Jerome police departments led to the arrest Monday of two Michigan men accused of attempting to defraud Walmart of more than $4,400.

Damario Richard, 25, and Chadwick D’Marco Tucker-Burse, 19, of Flint, Michigan, were charged with grand theft and burglary after using fraudulent cards to purchase merchandise at the Twin Falls Walmart, police said.

The pair were likely intending to return the items for cash at the Jerome location, the police report said.

A manager suspected something was wrong after seeing the suspects leave the Walmart parking lot at a high rate of speed, almost causing a crash. An examination of the cash register indicated it was $4,437 short, court records said.

A Twin Falls police officer who responded to the store discovered that Richard and Tucker-Burse were pulled over by a Jerome Police Department officer on a traffic stop and discovered the items taken from the Twin Falls Walmart in their vehicle, along with 22 Walmart gift cards and a $600 receipt from a Walmart in Austin, Texas.

The police report said some of the methods used by the pair are similar to those of crime rings known to defraud retail stores.

A preliminary hearing for the pair is set for Nov. 25.