Pair charged with Walmart theft, drug possession

TWIN FALLS — Two men are facing grand theft charges stemming from a shoplifting incident at Walmart, along with drug possession, police say.

Corbin G. Hawker, 21, and Robert Williams, 32, were charged after Walmart security notified police that two men on Dec. 11 loaded two shopping carts with merchandise and went through self-checkout, only paying for food items with a food assistance card, records say.

More than $1,500 worth of items were taken, a Walmart employee said, including a drone, hoverboards and license plate cameras.

Hawker and Williams were identified partly due to the older pickup they were driving, records say. A policeman saw the truck Monday at a trailer park on Blue Lakes Boulevard South.

Acting on a search warrant at a trailer, police found Williams and several of the items allegedly taken from Walmart, along with methamphetamine and fentanyl, records say. While at the trailer, police were notified by a Walmart security worker that Hawker was at the store, but left on a bicycle.

A police officer located Hawker, and after a search found a glass pipe containing residue that tested positive for meth in his possession, records say.

Williams is being held on a $25,000 bond while Hawker’s bond is $10,000.

Preliminary hearings for the men are scheduled for Jan. 6.