Paint Magic disbands

TWIN FALLS — Since 1986, Paint Magic volunteers have been helping their neighbors through the swipe of a paintbrush.

The nonprofit assisted low-income, disabled and senior homeowners by painting their homes.

Karen Stoker, who served as a secretary and treasurer, said residents would burst into tears when they found out the group was considering their home as a potential project.

“The stories are endless, it just gives you a good overall feeling knowing that you helped so many seniors,” Stoker said.

Unfortunately, the group recently made the difficult decision to disband, she said.

“It’s sad that it has to come to an end but the past few years have been really kind of tough on the program,” Stoker said.

The COVID-19 pandemic, lower volunteer turnout and fewer applications led to the decision.

“We just want the community to know that we didn’t come upon this decision lightly and we want the community to know that for all of those who have volunteered over the years in any capacity, that we truly appreciated their time and effort in helping our seniors,” Stoker said.

Donna Kyle and her husband, Bill, were part of the very first Paint Magic team. They own the local McDonald’s and helped by providing breakfast to volunteers.

“It’s very dear to me and we stayed with it the whole time,” Donna Kyle said.

To protect the homeowners, the group postponed the program the past two years. The last time they were able to paint in 2019, they went to 20 homes, Kyle said

“I hope we’ve trained our children and grandchildren to become service-oriented,” she said.

Her favorite memory happened during the early years of the program. An elderly lady’s home needed landscaping and cosmetic repairs along with a new coat of paint. Dennis Conrad, radio host for KLIX 1310, went on the air and asked for funds to help fix the homeowner’s roof.

“We ended up, by noon, having enough to re-roof it and fix everything,” Kyle said.

Terry Sharp, the most recent president of Paint Magic, said she enjoyed coming together with her co-workers outside of the office to help the community. In 2019 the teams included staff from Agropur, Banner Bank, the Filer congregations of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Visions Home Health, Walmart and more.

All of the remaining money the group has from donations will be given to South Central Community Action Partnership.

