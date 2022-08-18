Paddle race, fun event to help the Broken Bridge

TWIN FALLS — Here’s something you don’t see every day: A paddling race is set to take place on the Snake River later this month.

The Snake, Paddle and Roll paddling race and fun event will take place on the morning of Aug. 27 at Centennial Park.

Race director Denise Alexander said it is unique because while several running and cycling races are held every year in the area, a paddling race is a rare occurrence.

“We thought, hey, there’s lots of kayakers down there that use that section,” Alexander said. “It would be something new that we’d never tried.”

The Snake Paddle Roll event will include a race, with a 2-mile option and a 4-mile option. Categories for fastest male, female, and junior (12- to 18-year-olds) will receive prizes.

For folks wanting to join the event but don’t want to race, there will be a fun-paddle party on the water, complete with costumes.

The race starts at 7 a.m., the fun paddle starts at 8 a.m.

If you go Snake Paddle and Roll 7 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 27 at Centennial Park, Twin Falls 2-mile Race for Kayak, Tandem Kayak, Touring Kayak and Paddle Board categories 4-mile race for kayak 2-mile fun paddle for kayak, paddleboard, tandem and touring kayaks $35 (price includes a kayak rental if you need one) Registration can be found online at https://siltrails.org/

Funds raised from the event will go toward the Broken Bridge project, an effort to repurposing the abandoned “Interstate Bridge” built by the Idaho Transportation Department in the 1960s to access gravel pits in the canyon during the construction of Interstate 84.

Several groups are collaborating on the project, which would repurpose the bridge to serve as a pedestrian connection from Auger Falls Heritage Park on the south to the Snake Canyon River Park on the north.

Alexander is the vice-chair of Southern Idaho Legacy Trails. Previously she had been on the MaVTEC committee, which, for almost two decades, had raised funds and led efforts to secure and extend pedestrian trails in Twin Falls.

When MaVTEC disbanded at the end of 2021, Alexander and several other people wanted to continue working on trail projects — and Southern Idaho Legacy Trails was born.

The Broken Bridge project is spearheaded by the Snake River Canyons Park board, with substantial support from Jerome County, Jerome 20/20 and Visit Southern Idaho Tourism, to name just a few.

Jerome county has committed $185,000 in COVID relief funds to support projects in the 7,000-acre Snake River Canyons Park. The city of Twin Falls has committed $10,000 to the bridge project, and the Southern Idaho Legacy Trails committed to $20,000.

Bill Bridges is the chairman of the board for the Snake River Canyons Park. Bridges anticipates the funds committed so far should pay for upgrades to the broken bridge to make it usable to pedestrians and cyclists.

“The bridge might take all of it,” Bridges said of the current funding. “It might not.”

Bridges said he’s seen estimates anywhere from $60,000 to $300,000 to make the bridge suitable for pedestrians.

“If we could figure out how to do it cheaper we could fix the trail, too,” Bridges said.

The bridge project is in the early phases of getting approvals from multiple government agencies like the Department of Lands, Department of Water Resources, and Army Corps of Engineers.

Rick Novacek has had an interest in making trail connections possible. Now retired, Novacek is the former director of the Twin Falls County Department of Parks and Waterways. Now, as the Chairman of the Southern Idaho Legacy Trails, he’s continued to volunteer time to a couple of projects he’s keen to see completed.

For years Novacek has hoped to see a trail connection extended from Shoshone Falls east to the Hansen Bridge.

If the vision for a continuous trail along the south rim eventually comes together, it could link in at the Hanson Bridge with the trail Jerome county has planned on the north side. The result would be a 20-mile pedestrian loop, allowing people to travel both north and south sides of the canyon, with minimal interactions with roads and cars.

“If they are able to get that done, and if we could get our side done, you could possibly have a 22-24 mile loop with limited use of roads to create that loop,” Novacek said.

In addition to a pedestrian trail along the north side of the canyon rim, plans for Snake River Canyons Park include an RV campground, a north-side Shoshone Falls overlook, and improving recreation opportunities in the area.