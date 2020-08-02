You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Paddle boarders rescued after falling into water near Shoshone Falls
0 comments
breaking top story

Paddle boarders rescued after falling into water near Shoshone Falls

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Rescue

A firefighter was lowered to the river near Shoshone Falls Saturday afternoon to help paddle boarders who fell into the water.

 Courtesy Twin Falls Fire Department

TWIN FALLS — A group of kayakers and paddle boarders got too close to Shoshone Falls and had to be rescued Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said it was called to the falls at about 4:30 p.m. after the tourists on kayaks and stand up paddle boards got too close to the falls.

The Twin Falls Fire Department also responded and said some people were knocked off their boards and the people in kayaks were able to pull them away from the waterfall and to shore. A paramedic was lowered from the lookout to assist.

There were no serious injuries and the sheriff's office was able to get everyone back to Centennial Park, it said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff's office said the power of the waterfall can pull people under water and this is the fourth time this year that people ported around Pillar Falls toward Shoshone Falls and then needed rescue.

"Please watch the weather and stay off the water in windy conditions, and please avoid getting too close to the Falls," the office said.

Magic Valley Paramedics also responded to help with the rescue.

0 comments
0
0
1
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News