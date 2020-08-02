Paddle boarders rescued after falling into water near Shoshone Falls

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — A group of kayakers and paddle boarders got too close to Shoshone Falls and had to be rescued Saturday afternoon, officials said.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office said it was called to the falls at about 4:30 p.m. after the tourists on kayaks and stand up paddle boards got too close to the falls.

The Twin Falls Fire Department also responded and said some people were knocked off their boards and the people in kayaks were able to pull them away from the waterfall and to shore. A paramedic was lowered from the lookout to assist.

There were no serious injuries and the sheriff's office was able to get everyone back to Centennial Park, it said in a Facebook post.

The sheriff's office said the power of the waterfall can pull people under water and this is the fourth time this year that people ported around Pillar Falls toward Shoshone Falls and then needed rescue.

"Please watch the weather and stay off the water in windy conditions, and please avoid getting too close to the Falls," the office said.

Magic Valley Paramedics also responded to help with the rescue.

