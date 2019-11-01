TWIN FALLS — Planning and Zoning staff have been rewriting Title 10 of the city code for years.
But on Wednesday, the Planning and Zoning Commission began public work sessions about proposed changes for Twin Falls’ development rules. The commission will have monthly work sessions for the next eight months on different chapters of the Title 10 rewrite.
Title 10 is the section of city code that guides development. Planning and Zoning has two overarching goals for the Title 10 rewrite: Streamline application processes in order to create a more business-friendly city, and align development rules with the city’s comprehensive plan.
The Planning and Zoning Commission discussed historic buildings, landscaping and parking Wednesday.
There’s one main change proposed for historic buildings — it could become easier for property owners to modify them in small ways.
Cherry said that, effectively, every small change to a historic building must go through the certificate of appropriateness process and appear before the Historic Preservation Commission. That process can be slow, to the detriment of property owners.
Under the new Title 10, there would fewer public hearings for alterations to historic buildings. Planning and Zoning staff hasn’t yet figured out where to draw the line, but minor adjustments would be approved by staff rather than the Historic Preservation Commission.
The Title 10 draft proposes increasing the number of administrative approvals for several permit types.
Planning and Zoning Commissioner Marilu Perez said that it’s important to ensure some opportunity for public comment remains in place. Not everything should be approved by staff.
“What’s the oversight for the Planning and Zoning administration?” Perez said. “If we’re doing administrative (approvals), then what are the avenues for the public to be aware of what you’re administratively approving?”
Planning and Zoning Director Jonathan Spendlove said that big projects will always head to commissions or City Council. But he noted that his staff is bound by the code. As long as the new code is well written, with black and white requirements for approvals, there shouldn’t be as much need for a commission to deliberate on a proposal. He said Planning and Zoning staff won’t have much leeway with their decisions.
Planning and Staff have said that the rewrite seeks to streamline the permitting process for two kinds of applications: ones that easily pass through the Planning and Zoning Commission nearly every time, and those that lead to predictable public comments.
For instance, people who live near proposed drive-thrus often worry that excessive lights will flood into their homes. The solution to that issue is screening, so Planning and Zoning staff will approve drive-thrus conditionally and require that they have adequate screening.
Spendlove also noted that applications can be appealed after staff approval. Upon appeal, a project will appear before the appropriate commission.
The Planning and Zoning Commission also discussed new landscaping requirements.
The draft Title 10 proposes a new landscaping requirement for projects that require at least 4,000 square feet of landscaped area: Those projects will need to present a landscaping plan written by an Idaho licensed design professional. Current city code generally requires 3% of a property to be landscaped.
The city’s current landscaping requirements are modest, Spendlove said, only necessitating one tree per 500 square feet and one bush per 100 square feet. Requiring professional design will be a step forward, he said.
Planning and Zoning Commissioners Ryan Higley, Caroline Bolton and Craig Kelley questioned whether or not that requirement could be too onerous.
The Planning and Zoning Commission will have its next work session Dec. 4.
