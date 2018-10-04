5 P.M. UPDATE: Power has been restored and Idaho Power is no longer reporting any Magic Valley outages.
TWIN FALLS — Power outages Thursday afternoon are affecting Twin Falls — including the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center — as well as Filer, Kimberly, Hansen and Murtaugh.
The Twin Falls and Filer area outage began around 4 p.m. and is affecting the hospital, Medical Plaza I, Medical Plaza II and outpatient surgery center.
Hospital spokeswoman Michelle Bartlome said she doesn’t have information yet about whether any hospital operations are affected.
In Twin Falls and Filer, approximately 2,000 customers are affected by the power outage, according to a message at 4:01 p.m. on Idaho Power’s media line.
The affected areas are from the Snake River to North College Road, and U.S. 93 to 2600 East. It includes Warm Creek Road in the Canyon Springs Golf Course area. The cause is unknown, according to Idaho Power, and an estimated time of restoration hasn’t been determined.
A power outage was also reported in Kimberly and Hansen. In total, 1,400 customers are affected from 4000 North to 3500 North, and 3200 East to 3500 East, according to a 2:48 p.m. message on Idaho Power’s media line.
Near Murtaugh, 40 customers are affected by an outage from 200 South in Cassia County to U.S. 30 and 1200 West in Cassia County to 4775 East. The estimated time of restoration is 4:30 p.m.
Check Magicvalley.com for updates.
