Subscribe for 33¢ / day
cop police lights
File photo

5:10 p.m. update: Lanes are now open. 

DECLO — A crash in a construction zone is blocking eastbound lanes Friday afternoon on Interstate 84 in Cassia County.

Get news headlines sent daily to your inbox

Idaho State Police is on scene at milepost 222, it said in a 4:10 p.m. statement. Traffic is being diverted through the westbound lanes. Motorists should expect delays.

0
0
1
2
1

Tags

Load comments