5:10 p.m. update: Lanes are now open.
DECLO — A crash in a construction zone is blocking eastbound lanes Friday afternoon on Interstate 84 in Cassia County.
Idaho State Police is on scene at milepost 222, it said in a 4:10 p.m. statement. Traffic is being diverted through the westbound lanes. Motorists should expect delays.
There have been a ridiculous amount of crashes in this construction zone! Something is NOT working right and needs to be rectified immediately! I’ve been a passenger in this “disaster zone” several times and actually feared for my life!
