JEROME — A Jerome woman died in a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon, Idaho State Police reported.
Debbie Turrentine, 52, of Jerome, was driving east on East 200 North in a 2007 Dodge Caliber about 1:40 p.m. Friday. She failed to yield at a stop sign, and as her vehicle crossed U.S. 93, it was struck by a southbound 2008 GMC Acadia driven by Cristina Villa-Guzman, 25, of Shoshone.
The Dodge came to rest on its side in the field next to the highway. Turrentine was wearing a seat belt and died of her injuries at the scene of the crash. Next of kin has been notified.
Villa-Guzman was not wearing a seat belt and was flown to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello.
The northbound lanes were blocked for about two hours while crews cleared the scene, which is about 8 miles north of Interstate 84.
The Idaho State Police was assisted at the scene by the Idaho Transportation Department, Jerome Fire Department, Jerome County Sheriff's Office and Shoshone Police Department.
