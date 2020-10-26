Own a part of Twin Falls' history. Prasai's Thai Cuisine is for sale

TWIN FALLS — Prasai’s Thai Cuisine and Prasai’s Thai 2 GO restaurants, two long-time staples of Asian themed food, are up for sale. Voted best Asian restaurant by Times-News readers in 2012, 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2020, Prasai’s has been in operation in Twin Falls since it first opened by current owners Rick and Prasai Johnson in 1998.

The downtown location has been operating for 22 years and Prasai’s 2 GO for 16 years.

Property facts Prasai's Thai Cuisine downtown Investment or owner/user

2,508 square feet

24 parking spaces

Year built:1985

Price: $749,900

Price/sq ft: $299.

Lot size: 0.29 acres Seller is willing to train new owners and let them retain existing name if desired.

All operating equipment and furniture is included in the sale.

The downtown location is at 428 Second Ave. E., Twin Falls. Prasai’s Thai 2 Go is at 1563 Fillmore St., Suite 1A, Twin Falls.

The property is listed with Walt Hess at Gem State Reality. Call 208-734-0400 for more information.

