'Owed it to our community' — Hansen Days is back, with a few changes

HANSEN — As the summer heat trudges on, city officials have been working behind the scenes to organize the annual Hansen Days events after a last minute decision was made to carry on with the festivities.
Hansen Days is an annual, one-day event meant to bring the community together. The event usually takes place on the weekend of the Fourth of July, but this year’s festivities begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with the annual parade.
“Events like these are important to the community because it builds unity and a sense of belonging amongst those that reside in Hansen,” councilwoman Veronica Rodriguez said.
Hansen Days impacts the community “by providing a day where the greater community can gather and interact with one another,” she said. Rodriguez became involved in the organization of Hansen Days three years ago, when she was elected to serve on the Hansen City Council.
The date of the event is not the only big change to the event.
In past years, the event has continued throughout the day until its close at around 8 p.m. This year, the event is scheduled to end at 4 p.m. Rodriguez said the shortened time frame is largely because of the last-minute nature of the event.
“We decided to shorten the time frame because we weren’t even sure if most businesses and community organizations would still be interested in participating and helping us make this event possible due to COVID,” she explained. “Once we heard that the city of Kimberly was moving forward with their community event, we decided that we would go ahead and try our best to pull off Hansen Days and organize this event in less than three months of planning time. Despite having been through everything that happened with COVID, we felt as though we owed it to our community to go ahead to give this event the go-ahead this year.”
Dunk tanks, water slides, bounce houses and vendors will be open after the parade and 11 a.m. Live performances are also scheduled throughout the day. From noon to 1 p.m., there will be a city lunch at the concession stand, and from noon to 2 p.m., the Hansen Cheer team will host Bingo.
Prizes for the Hansen Cheer Bingo include photo shoots, scholarships, free tax services and more. Bingo cards will increase in price, varying from $1-$10, every 30 minutes.
“We hope the entire community will come out and enjoy this event, and we will do what we can to adhere to the Idaho safety guidelines set in place by our governor to make this event fun and safe for all those in attendance,” Rodriguez said.
More information is available on the Hansen Days Facebook page.