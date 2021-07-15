'Owed it to our community' — Hansen Days is back, with a few changes

HANSEN — As the summer heat trudges on, city officials have been working behind the scenes to organize the annual Hansen Days events after a last minute decision was made to carry on with the festivities.

Hansen Days is an annual, one-day event meant to bring the community together. The event usually takes place on the weekend of the Fourth of July, but this year’s festivities begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with the annual parade.

“Events like these are important to the community because it builds unity and a sense of belonging amongst those that reside in Hansen,” councilwoman Veronica Rodriguez said.

Hansen Days impacts the community “by providing a day where the greater community can gather and interact with one another,” she said. Rodriguez became involved in the organization of Hansen Days three years ago, when she was elected to serve on the Hansen City Council.

The date of the event is not the only big change to the event.

In past years, the event has continued throughout the day until its close at around 8 p.m. This year, the event is scheduled to end at 4 p.m. Rodriguez said the shortened time frame is largely because of the last-minute nature of the event.