Overwhelmed Idaho hospitals may use ‘crisis care’ for COVID-19. What does that mean?

BOISE — Idaho state officials are pleading with the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as cases surge once again. Idaho Department of Health and Welfare officials earlier this week warned that hospitals are full, some just two weeks away from using “crisis standards of care,” otherwise known as health care rationing or triage.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen could activate the plan if the state’s health care systems become overwhelmed. Here’s what you need to know.

How did we get here?

A combination of Idaho’s low vaccination rate and a highly contagious delta variant of COVID-19 has brought cases raging again, more acutely and in a younger population. Now, children under 12 ineligible to get vaccinated against the virus are most vulnerable.

Cases fueled by the delta variant are filling emergency rooms and ICU beds. If Idaho continues on its current path, the state could see 30,000 COVID-19 cases a week by mid-October, according to the Department of Health and Welfare. The state’s peak was about 1,500 cases per day in December. That’s also when flu season gets going, which will complicate the situation.