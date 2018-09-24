Subscribe for 33¢ / day
SHOSHONE — Cover those tomatoes tonight. The National Weather Service in Pocatello has issued a frost advisory from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday for areas near Shoshone, Richfield and Carey. The agency has also issued the advisory for the eastern Magic Valley, including Burley, Rupert, Heyburn and Oakley.

Widespread lows of 30-34 degrees are expected, resulting in frost and even some localized hard freeze conditions in outlying areas," a weather service statement said.

Sensitive vegetation could be damaged or killed.

"Those living in the affected area should take precautions to protect all sensitive outdoor vegetation, including covering them or bringing them indoors if possible," the statement said.

The agency also issued a hard freeze warning for the Arco Desert, the Upper Snake River Plain and the Teton Valley.

