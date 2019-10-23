BURLEY — Weather permitting, traffic will be detoured for eastbound motorists from 3 to 6 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 84/86 from Burley toward Pocatello. During this time, crews will pour the remaining portions of a concrete barrier on the edges of the newly constructed bridge.
This is part of the Salt Lake Interchange replacement project, underway since May. Construction is scheduled to finish by late 2020.
Drivers should still anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and pay close attention to signage in place to safely direct motorists through the area.
Wadsworth Brothers Construction of Draper, Utah, is the prime contractor on this project.
