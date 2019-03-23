SHOSHONE — Traffic will be detoured overnight next week for eastbound motorists on Interstate 84/86 interchange from Burley to Pocatello as crews work to place girders on the newly constructed bridge.
This is part of the Salt Lake Interchange replacement project, underway since May of last year. Construction is scheduled to finish by late 2020.
The temporary traffic pattern is expected to be in effect from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. during the nights when girders are placed. Work is anticipated to be completed within a week.
The map depicting the overnight detour can be seen on the Idaho Department of Transportation’s website at https://bit.ly/2Jx5Etr.
“Detouring traffic around this portion of the work zone ensures the safety of motorists who would otherwise be traveling underneath the bridge,” ITD Project Manager Travis Hitchcock said in a statement. “Crews will be working to place the girders at night in order to reduce traffic impacts during peak traveling hours.”
Drivers should still anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and pay close attention to signage which will be in place to direct motorists through the area.
The Idaho Transportation Department and the Idaho State Police advise motorists to slow down and pay attention when driving in work zones, where increased speeding fines and other penalties apply.
Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and dial 511 or go to 511.idaho.gov for information on the state highway or interstate system.
Wadsworth Brothers Construction of Draper, Utah, is the prime contractor on this project.
