Detour planned for Salt Lake Interchange
BURLEY — Traffic will be detoured in the early morning hours Wednesday for motorists heading east on Interstate 84 from Burley toward Pocatello. This temporary traffic pattern is expected to be in effect from 2 to 6 a.m. During this time, crews will work to place a concrete deck on the newly constructed bridge.
This is part of the Salt Lake Interchange replacement project, underway since May 2018. Construction is scheduled to finish by late 2020. Wadsworth Brothers Construction of Draper, Utah, is the prime contractor on this project.
Drivers should still anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and pay close attention to signage which will be in place to safely direct motorists through the area.
The Idaho Transportation Department and the Idaho State Police advise motorists to slow down and pay attention when driving in work zones where increased speeding fines and other penalties apply. Motorists are encouraged to plan ahead and dial 511 or go to 511.idaho.gov for information on the state highway or interstate system.
