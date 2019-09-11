BURLEY — Due to inclement weather, the traffic detour planned for earlier this week has been rescheduled for early Thursday. The temporary traffic pattern is expected to be in effect from 2 to 7 a.m. for motorists heading east on Interstate 84 from Burley toward Pocatello.
Crews will work to place concrete on the deck of the newly constructed steel girder bridge.
This is part of the Salt Lake Interchange replacement project, underway since May 2018. Construction is scheduled to finish by late 2020.
Drivers should anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and pay close attention to signage which will be in place to safely direct motorists through the area.
Wadsworth Brothers Construction, of Draper, Utah, is the prime contractor on this project.
