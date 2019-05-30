{{featured_button_text}}

SHOSHONE — Traffic will be detoured Thursday night for eastbound motorists on Interstate 84 from Burley toward Pocatello as crews work to complete girder placement on the newly constructed bridge.

This is part of the Salt Lake Interchange replacement project, underway since May of last year. Construction is scheduled to finish by late 2020.

The temporary traffic pattern is expected to be in effect from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the night while the girders are placed.

Drivers should anticipate reduced speeds through the work zone and pay close attention to signage which will be in place to safely direct motorists through the area.

Wadsworth Brothers Construction of Draper, Utah, is the prime contractor on this project.

