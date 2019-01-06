TWIN FALLS — Registration is now open for Over 60 and Getting Fit and Active Aging classes at the College of Southern Idaho. Participants can sign up on the first day they attend the program, which is free of charge to everyone 60 years and older.
CSI, in partnership with the Office on Aging, has sponsored the Over 60 program each fall and spring semester for more than 30 years. It has become a model for other senior fitness programs across the nation.
Classes begin Jan. 14 at the following times and locations:
- Twin Falls — 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the CSI Gym
- Jerome — 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Jerome Recreation Center
- Hailey — 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the CSI Blaine County Center
- Filer — 8:45 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Filer Elementary School
- Buhl — 10 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the Seventh Street Gym in Buhl
- Rupert — 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Civic Center in Rupert
- Shoshone — 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Shoshone High School
- Burley — 11 a.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center
- Gooding — 9:30 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at the Gooding Recreation Center
- Hagerman — 9 a.m. Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at Hagerman High School
The Active Aging spring schedule boasts a variety of fitness classes, generally costing $35 per person per semester. Classes begin Jan. 28 and meet as follows:
- Zumba Gold — 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday in CSI Gym Room 236
- Zumba Gold — 10 a.m. Monday and Wednesday in CSI Gym Room 231A
- Zumba Gold — 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday in CSI Gym Room 231A
- Weight Training for Seniors — 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday in CSI Gym Room 233
- Yoga for Seniors — 11 a.m. Thursday in CSI Gym Room 231A
- Continuing Yoga for Seniors — 12 p.m. Monday and Wednesday in CSI Gym Room 231A
- Restorative Yoga for Seniors — 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday in CSI Gym Room 231A
- Pilates for Seniors — 8 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday in CSI Gym Room 231A
- Zumba Gold Toning — 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday in CSI Gym Room 236
- Fit, Fun & Over 40 — 9 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday in CSI Gym Room 236
The Active Aging spring schedule also includes an 8 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday Water Fitness class at the Twin Falls City Pool. This class begins Jan. 14, costing $47 per person with a Twin Falls City Pool pass. If you would like to pay for the class without a pool pass, the cost is $90.
For more information, call instructor Shelly Wright at 208-732-6483 or the CSI Gym Office at 208-732-6475.
