TWIN FALLS — Registration is now open for Over 60 and Getting Fit and Active Aging classes at the College of Southern Idaho. CSI, in partnership with the Office on Aging, has sponsored the Over 60 program every fall and spring semester for more than 30 years. It has become a model for other senior fitness programs across the nation.
The Over 60 and Getting Fit program offers classes at 11 southern Idaho locations. Participants can sign up on the first day they attend the program, which is free of charge to everyone 60 years and older. Classes begin Sept. 9 at the following times and locations:
- Twin Falls — 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the CSI Gym
- Jerome — 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Jerome Recreation Center
- Hailey — 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the CSI Blaine County Center
- Filer — 8:45 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Filer Elementary School
- Buhl — 10 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the Seventh Street Gym
- Rupert — 8 and 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Civic Center
- Shoshone — 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Shoshone High School
- Burley — 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at the CSI Mini-Cassia Center
- Gooding — 9:30 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Gooding Recreation Center
- Hagerman — 9 a.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at Hagerman High School
- Wendell — 9:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays at the Wendell Senior Center
The Active Aging fall schedule boasts a variety of fitness classes which generally cost $35 per person per semester. Classes begin Sept. 16 at the following locations:
- Zumba Gold — 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in CSI Gym Room 236
- Zumba Gold — 10 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in CSI Gym Room 231A
- Zumba Gold — 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in CSI Gym Room 226
- Weight Training for Seniors — 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in CSI Gym Room 233
- Yoga for Seniors — 11 a.m. Thursdays in CSI Gym Room 231A
- Continuing Yoga for Seniors — 12 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in CSI Gym Room 231A
- Restorative Yoga for Seniors — 11 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays in CSI Gym Room 231A
- Pilates for Seniors — 8 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in CSI Gym Room 231A
- Zumba Gold Toning — 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in CSI Gym Room 236
- Fit, Fun & Over 40 — 9 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in CSI Gym Room 236
- Water Fitness — 8 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at the Twin Falls City Pool. The next session starts Nov. 4 and costs $47 per person with a Twin Falls City Pool pass. If you would like to pay for the class without a pool pass, the cost is $90.
For more information, call Shelly Wright at 208-732-6483 or the CSI Gym office at 208-732-6475.
