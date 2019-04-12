KETCHUM — Casting for Recovery, Expedition Inspiration and River Discovery — three organizations working in the Idaho outdoors with cancer survivors — have partnered to present a lecture event in Ketchum.
Dr. Firdaus Dhabhar, professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Miami Health System will present “Optimizing Good Stress and Minimizing Bad Stress to Promote Health and Well-Being.” The lecture will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave., Ketchum. The event is free, open to the public and is suitable for survivors, loved ones and people of all ages.
Dr. Dhabhar will discuss research on these topics:
- Previously unappreciated protective effects of short-term fight-or-flight stress and their practical applications
- Key characteristics of chronic stress and its harmful effects
- The concept of the stress spectrum that explains the balance between the protective versus harmful effects of stress
- Ways to optimize your stress spectrum in order to harness the beneficial/protective effects of short-term stress and to minimize/eliminate the harmful effects of chronic stress
This lecture is meant to be conversational and will provide an opportunity for questions.
For more information, go to riverdiscovery.org.
