Outdoor art installations within a day’s drive from Elko

A hopeful construction date was originally set for 2020, but things have not moved along quite as quickly as anticipated.

“Immediately, when we get enough money to start the project, we’re going to start,” Momen said.

“Every year in September, for two weeks, the foundation of this building is going to finance an international sculpture and art festival,” Momen said. “Every year, 15 days in September, world artists doing shows. That is the reason I’m building it. Can you imagine the artists coming with their sculptures and paintings from around the world and experiencing the desert? I’ve walked so much around this desert. I know how it is.”

Perhaps this will be Utah’s equivalent of Burning Man, a lucrative nonprofit held each year in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada?

The Spiral Jetty“The Spiral Jetty” is in another obscure location, Rozel Point in the Great Salt Lake. The journey involves highway travel, two-lane roads and a gravel road. The trip will take about two and a half hours from Salt Lake City.