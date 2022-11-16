Out-of-town Hagerman mayor resigns

HAGERMAN — The city’s mayor has resigned upon revelations that he had moved to Twin Falls.

Alan Jay, who has served in the position since 2000, said that he thought he was within the law when he moved in July because he was intending to move back once his new home was completed next summer. He said he told city council members about his intentions.

“I thought we had it taken care of,” Jay said.

He said city officials did research online, and thought he could remain mayor as long as he moved back to the city within a reasonable time frame.

As it turns out, “it was wrong information,” Jay said Tuesday.

Had he known that, he said he would have moved into another home he owns within city limits, but moved to Twin Falls to be closer to a home he was preparing to sell.

Jay said he resigned Thursday upon being called by a law enforcement officer.

The complaint against Jay dates back to Sept. 16, said Gooding County Prosecutor Trevor Misseldine, and was filed with the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon investigation, it was determined that Jay was in violation of the mayor’s oath of office, Misseldine said. He said no charges would be filed upon him agreeing to resign.

“Politicians should serve in the jurisdictions they represent,” Misseldine said.

State statute doesn’t give a time period that a mayor can live out of city limits, “but it was an easy call,” he said.

Jay had changed his drivers license and his vehicle’s registration to his new Twin Falls address, Misseldine said.

City Council member Jared Hillier will act as the mayor until a successor has been selected.

Although the call to resign came as a surprise, “I had a great time helping the citizens,” the 58-year-old Jay said, adding that he might run for mayor again in the future.

During his time as mayor, Jay said he focused on maintenance of streets and sidewalks, including adding more ADA-compliant sidewalks. He also said he focused on safer crosswalks on U.S. Highway 30. He said he would continue to help the city in other ways besides serving as mayor.

Hillier, just having learned Tuesday about him being named the acting mayor, declined to comment as he collected his thoughts.