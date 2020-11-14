Out of print: Family business says so long after 35 years

On top of that, the pandemic has taken away about two thirds of Blip’s remaining sales, Nichols said. The College of Southern Idaho hasn’t been doing as much printing this year, for instance.

“In reality, what happened to us is we got too big,” Nichols said. “We got too big for the town when certain jobs started going away. … There’s no point in running a business to break even, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”

Nichols remembers coming into the shop after school when he was 10 and doing different jobs to help out around the store. It was fun, he says.

+4 The COVID catalyst: Magic Valley Mall sees 9 new local stores as national retail fades The Magic Valley Mall has gained a host of locally-owned businesses as some national chains flounder and go under.

“I’ve never really enjoyed the management and business portion of (the printing business),” Nichols said. “I’ve enjoyed the work, the actual labor, the making things.”

The hours are long and the vacations come about once every five years. But it’s still difficult to say goodbye to the business that’s been such a big part of his life for so long and that’s been so important to him and his family.

“It’s pretty hard,” Nichols said. “The worst part about it is the people that I have working for me, and the customers that depend on me. I’ve come to terms with it. … On one hand, it’s disappointing and scary, but on the other hand it’s kind of a relief.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0