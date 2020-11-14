Out of print: Family business says so long after 35 years

TWIN FALLS — On a gray, rainy Friday, a family print shop closed its doors after 35 years in business.
Blip Printers owner Brad Nichols has been working in the shop since he was 10 when it opened back in 1985. His dad, Bill, owned a bartering company, and one day purchased some printing equipment from a Montana church. The store was born after that somewhat random purchase.
Over the years, Blip — it’s an acronym of Blue Lakes Insta Print — grew. A local real estate magazine and other big print jobs fueled much of that growth. The store purchased more and bigger equipment, including a gargantuan, million-dollar printing press.
But the printing world has shifted under Blip’s feet. People don’t print as much as they used to. Plus, the number of big orders has steadily decreased since about 2008, Nichols said. About two in five print shops of Blip’s size are closing now across the country. When Blip started out, they had three employees. Over time the store had 25 people on staff, but that dwindled down to six.
Blip’s biggest print job, the local real estate listings magazine, has all but gone away.
'Idaho's economy is doing phenomenally': Little talks state finances with Magic Valley business leaders
Gov. Brad Little talked to Magic Valley business leaders Thursday about Idaho's economy during the pandemic.
“We took it from 90 pages all the way up to 300 pages,” Nichols said. “And then it shrunk back down to 40 pages because you can’t advertise houses right now, because there’s no point — they sell within a week.”
On top of that, the pandemic has taken away about two thirds of Blip’s remaining sales, Nichols said. The College of Southern Idaho hasn’t been doing as much printing this year, for instance.
“In reality, what happened to us is we got too big,” Nichols said. “We got too big for the town when certain jobs started going away. … There’s no point in running a business to break even, and that’s what we’ve been doing.”
Nichols remembers coming into the shop after school when he was 10 and doing different jobs to help out around the store. It was fun, he says.
The Magic Valley Mall has gained a host of locally-owned businesses as some national chains flounder and go under.
“I’ve never really enjoyed the management and business portion of (the printing business),” Nichols said. “I’ve enjoyed the work, the actual labor, the making things.”
The hours are long and the vacations come about once every five years. But it’s still difficult to say goodbye to the business that’s been such a big part of his life for so long and that’s been so important to him and his family.
“It’s pretty hard,” Nichols said. “The worst part about it is the people that I have working for me, and the customers that depend on me. I’ve come to terms with it. … On one hand, it’s disappointing and scary, but on the other hand it’s kind of a relief.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.