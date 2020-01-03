BUHL — A wren flitted to and fro, raspily chittering in the brush at the water’s edge. After a few minutes, it held still long enough for three birders to get a decent look at it through their binoculars.
All were disappointed. It wasn’t the rare Pacific wren they had hoped for, but a common — albeit charming — marsh wren.
The Prairie Falcon Audubon Society and Magic Valley birders have been out in full force since mid-December, counting every bird they can find. At the Twin Falls Christmas Bird Count, participants managed to record 78 species, including a rare turkey vulture — a bird one would expect to see hundreds of miles south this time of year. There were 99 species counted in Hagerman and 20 species in Jarbidge, Nevada.
Birders braved the cold and drizzle for the Buhl Christmas Bird Count on New Year’s Day, finding dozens of species that winter in Idaho.
The Christmas Bird Count began 120 years ago as a kind of rebuttal to the Christmas “side hunt,” where hunters would go out and compete to see who could kill the most birds.
Today, there are counts throughout America and the world. Participants scour an area within a 15-mile diameter circle, typically broken up into teams. The data birders compile provides important historical census data.
The Buhl Christmas Bird Count isn’t as much of a birder’s bonanza as the Hagerman count since Hagerman is the winter home of tens of thousands of ducks and other waterfowl. But it does sit along the Snake River and offers an opportunity to see many beautiful birds, such as buffleheads, canvasbacks and ring-necked ducks.
This year’s Christmas Bird Counts came a few months after Science magazine reported North American bird populations have declined by roughly a third in the past half-century. That means North America has 3 billion fewer birds today than it had 50 years ago. Much of the data in that report come from counts like the one in Buhl.
“(Scientists) are using the data as a way to study the effects of climate change, the effect of pesticides and herbicides,” birder Sarah Harris said.
Magic Valley birders say they can see the change in population numbers over time. Birder Pat Weber said it seems like there are fewer birds of all kinds than there used to be.
“The smaller songbirds ... there just don’t seem to be as many,” Harris said.
According to Science’s report, grassland species, which include songbirds such as western meadowlarks and many types of sparrows, have seen their populations plummet the most dramatically.
Some birds that visit the Magic Valley today have been extremely rare historically, Weber said. For instance, lesser goldfinches are now relatively common.
A favorite hobby
Birders don’t bundle up and count birds just to aid science. For many, birding is their favorite thing to do. It’s a good way to get outside and exercise, and for many, there’s a sport to it.
Birders keep lists. Lots of them. There’s a life list, where a birder tracks all the species she has seen in her lifetime.
Then there are regional lists, for instance, where Magic Valley birders track the number of birds they’ve seen in the state and the county. There are also annual lists, where birders keep count of the species they’ve seen in the calendar year.
“It’s kind of a little game you play with yourself,” Harris said. “It’s like collecting things without collecting things.”
It’s also a far more cerebral hobby than running or lifting weights. For instance, it takes time and practice to learn the subtle distinctions between different species of sparrows — many beginners think they just look indiscriminately small and brown — and even more work to figure out which bird is which based on the sounds they make.
“It makes you think, “ Weber said, adding that she enjoys how birding makes her consider the interconnectedness of living things and how the entire biological system works.
Ken Harris, Sarah’s husband, has been birding for almost 40 years. He still remembers the first time he went out looking for birds.
“Idaho State was playing for the national championship in football that day in I-AA,” he said. “(Sarah) made me go bird watching. That’s how I remember 1981.”
Weber pointed out that unlike many hobbies, there’s always a way to go birding.
“There’s no season,” she said. “You can bird any day, any time, anywhere.”
