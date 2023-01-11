OUR VIEW: Twin Falls is grieving. Let’s come together to get through the pain.

Twin Falls suffered one of the worst kinds of loss Tuesday, the sudden death of a child.

There are few, if any words, to appropriately capture such trauma. It’s much more than painful. Tragic isn’t enough. Even heartbreaking falls short.

Officials at Twin Falls High School on Wednesday had the harrowing chore of notifying students and beginning the first wave of support. While some students will likely cope with their feelings and emotions in hours or days, others may need weeks, months or longer.

It may be especially rough for the segment of the student population who began hearing rumors of a death by suicide Tuesday afternoon but were helpless to prevent it. One member of this board has a daughter at the high school who said the student’s name was circulating among some classmates in the hallways and classrooms.

Those rumors, sadly, became reality in an evening email from the Twin Falls School District to families who have students at the high school. The district confirmed the student’s “sudden death,” detailed its response plan, offered counseling services, encouraged parents to talk to their children and monitor their social media accounts for “deep emotions,” and asked for privacy.

“Since the news of the death, the school has implemented a crisis response plan to help students and staff members respond. We will be communicating with all TFHS students at school tomorrow morning so that they hear this news from a trusted adult and so that we can quickly connect them with support if needed,” the district said in the email.

The Times-News chose to respond with decency and respect, not get ahead of the school district’s efforts to best implement its crisis response plan to care for its students. Our children. This was not a moment to use the worst hours in the lives of one family in our community as a means to generate clicks on a website, feed into social media speculation, or write three or four paragraphs reciting the district’s well-intentioned email.

We would hope other news organizations would also look inward in such times of grief and instead seek opportunities to be part of the solution by investing in reporting efforts that aim to educate and raise awareness.

What warning signs should we be looking for? How can we best talk to our children about sudden loss? What do we do if our children won’t talk to us about it? And how can we help each other navigate our own emotions?

That’s why the Times-News spent Wednesday talking with crisis responders, advocates and the school district to responsibly report about the complexities of youth mental health.

There is help out there — including the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline, which went live last July after the Idaho Legislature approved a resolution supporting its creation in 2021 and followed with an additional $4.4 million in one-time funding the next year. The lifeline is free, confidential and staffed 24 hours by trained crisis responders who answer every call and text message.

“Anybody can call or text — no matter your age or where you live,” 988 Director Lee Flinn told us.

The sudden death of anybody is tragic, jolting. When that loss is a young person, a child who has yet to scratch the surface of his or her full potential in this world, it’s all the more agonizing.

It also represents an opportunity for community to rally together — for families to help other families, for friends to check on their friends, for churches to offer God’s grace and deliverance.

We send our prayers and condolences to the family and friends of this student gone too soon. Our thoughts, too, are with school district employees, teachers, administrators and other staff during this difficult time.