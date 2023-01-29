OUR VIEW: The suicide rate in Idaho is one of the highest in the US. Is it time we talk more about it?

The police scanner crackled in the Times-News newsroom on Tuesday afternoon and a woman’s voice delivered a gut punch: There was a body in the water at the bottom of the Perrine Bridge.

Was it a BASE jumping accident?

Nearly 30 years ago, a young man away at college returned to his apartment with his parents who were visiting from out of town and found his best friend waiting with the incomprehensible: His brother was dead.

“Was it a car accident?” the young man’s dad asked.

Neither was an accident. Both were suicides.

Many of us have been brought to our knees by the unforgettable agony of suicide, which accounted for nearly 46,000 deaths nationally in 2021, the most recent annual total from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some of us have lost a parent or a child. A friend. A coworker. A classmate.

There are, on average, 130 suicides every day in the United States, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. And it’s a crisis that’s especially acute in Idaho, which reported the fifth most deaths by suicide per 100,000 people in 2020, trailing only Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and New Mexico, according to CDC data.

It’s a sobering reality — yet one that remains tucked away in many places of our society, ignored with the hope that it might just go away. Is it time we talk more about suicide?

The young man who lost his brother is, today, on this board. Another of us lost a son. One of us, alone in our worst days, fought off the idea of ending life.

That’s why we’re talking about suicide, because it’s touched our lives — depositing a pain that won’t go away and that can’t truly be conveyed through words. When we hear of another life lost by suicide, as we did this week, we hurt.

We understand, of course, why this is a subject avoided by many people. The conversations are emotional, often without answers, and immensely difficult to even start. What are the right questions to ask? What should you be listening for? What do you do with what you learn?

It’s harder still because we often struggle ourselves to understand suicide. It’s our natural instinct as a people to want to help others, to fix a problem, to solve an issue — but the finality of death is hard to fathom for many of us.

How could anybody — let alone a young person, a child even, with a full life ahead — reach such a point? But suicide, sadly, is the second-leading cause of death in Idaho for people ages 10-44, according to the Collaborative Assessment and Management of Suicidality, and 125 school-aged children (ages 6 to 18) died by suicide between 2014-2018, according to state data.

Of those, 31 were younger than 14 years old.

The questions far outnumber the answers:

Are we simply not listening to our young people? Or are they not building the same resiliency skills we did growing up, when we’d establish a sense of daily purpose by doing the dishes or moving cattle or taking out the trash?

Has social media created a fantasy world in which our young people feel lesser because somebody somewhere has something they want, potentially driving them to despair?

What’s the full range of the impact of cyberbullying? In our day, we could escape a bully at the end of the school day. Now that bully can persist on TikTok or Snapchat.

Are some young people so depressed that they’ll experiment with suicide, unsure if they’ll die but willing to try and maybe live to tell about it?

The conversations, admittedly, are hard. They’ll take us out of our comfort zones, sometimes frighten us. But we encourage you to join us in talking about suicide and prevention.

There is evidence to suggest the majority of people who feel suicidal don’t want to die; rather, they want their pain to stop. We can each offer hope to make suicide less likely — if we talk and we listen. Their life matters. You matter. We care.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention supports the argument to take action in this way: “Conditions like depression, anxiety, and substance problems, especially when unaddressed, increase risk for suicide. Yet it’s important to note that most people who actively manage their mental health conditions go on to engage in life.”

Ask your church group to call on God for His guidance in such conversations. Invite state and local prevention specialists to visit with your local service club. Start an after-school group to create a safe space. Take action to spread the right message and resources in your neighborhood and across your social media channels.

There is no hard proof to suggest that talking about suicide will make it more likely to happen. What we have to lose by not talking about it, we contend, is far greater.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, Idaho’s 988 suicide and crisis lifeline is free, confidential and staffed 24 hours by trained crisis responders who answer every call and text message. Dial 988.