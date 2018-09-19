Suicide is on the rise across the country. But in the Mountain West, suicide rates are even more pronounced, and Idaho is no exception. In 2016, the Gem State had the seventh-highest suicide rate in the U.S., and that rate is increasing almost every year.
While health care professionals scramble to find the cause of rising suicide rates, one state in the Mountain West — Nevada — has lowered its suicide rate in recent years. And locally, some families who have been personally affected by suicide are taking matters into their own hands and organizing campaigns that go beyond simple awareness. Watch for Gretel Kauffman’s story Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.