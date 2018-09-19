Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Suicide Prevention
Lindsey Tadlock hangs a 'Love Yourself' bracelet from the I.B. Perrine Bridge on Sept. 13 near the Twin Falls Visitor Center in Twin Falls. Tadlock lost her father to suicide at the age of 14.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Suicide is on the rise across the country. But in the Mountain West, suicide rates are even more pronounced, and Idaho is no exception. In 2016, the Gem State had the seventh-highest suicide rate in the U.S., and that rate is increasing almost every year.

While health care professionals scramble to find the cause of rising suicide rates, one state in the Mountain West — Nevada — has lowered its suicide rate in recent years. And locally, some families who have been personally affected by suicide are taking matters into their own hands and organizing campaigns that go beyond simple awareness. Watch for Gretel Kauffman’s story Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

