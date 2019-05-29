What’s cooking in the Magic Valley?
Menus at county jails are a hot-button issue. After receiving a letter from an inmate at the Jerome County Jail who claimed there were riots over food and filed a lawsuit against the jail regarding nutrition concerns, the Times-News decided to investigate.
The project turned up a host of dead ends as reporters’ public records requests for menus were denied by multiple institutions. To find out what is being served up behind bars, the newspaper partnered with the Idaho Press Club and the Idaho Sheriffs Association to acquire the records.
Reporter Heather Kennison discovered that Idaho does not have state-mandated procedures in place for jails, and the Idaho Jail Standards for Detention Facilities created in 1978 are not enforced. As it turns out, they are completely voluntary in the Gem State.
In this first installment of our two-part series on jail food and inmate nutrition, we found out what it takes for a jail to become certified in food service and how taxpayer dollars are being spent to feed inmates in five of south-central Idaho’s jails. News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in the Sunday Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
