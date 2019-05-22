{{featured_button_text}}
Von Scheidt Brewing Company, LLC
JONATHAN INGRAHAM, TIMES-NEWS

Craft brewing has swept the the nation by storm. And here in Idaho, beer makers enjoy a special haven in a state that is the lead producer of both barley and hops — two of the base ingredients in craft beer.

The U.S. now boasts the most diverse brewing culture in the world and the Brewers Association counted 7,450 operational breweries last year. The Gem State is home to 4.5 breweries for every 100,000 adults, with 68 operational breweries.

Three of the state’s breweries are right here in the Magic Valley — which holds key real estate for craft brewers who often use locally sourced ingredients. A fourth venue downtown is already open and eagerly awaits its brewing license from the state.

Locals and visitors alike are clinking pints to celebrate. And as the outdoors industry intersects with the craft beer industry through the advent of micro-brewed beer in cans, appreciation of craft beer is reaching new heights.

