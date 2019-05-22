Craft brewing has swept the the nation by storm. And here in Idaho, beer makers enjoy a special haven in a state that is the lead producer of both barley and hops — two of the base ingredients in craft beer.
The U.S. now boasts the most diverse brewing culture in the world and the Brewers Association counted 7,450 operational breweries last year. The Gem State is home to 4.5 breweries for every 100,000 adults, with 68 operational breweries.
Three of the state’s breweries are right here in the Magic Valley — which holds key real estate for craft brewers who often use locally sourced ingredients. A fourth venue downtown is already open and eagerly awaits its brewing license from the state.
Locals and visitors alike are clinking pints to celebrate. And as the outdoors industry intersects with the craft beer industry through the advent of micro-brewed beer in cans, appreciation of craft beer is reaching new heights.
Enterprise Editor Jessica Flammang explored local breweries and the craft beer industry for this exclusive feature coverage.
News+ members can read the Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in the Sunday Times-News. See more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.