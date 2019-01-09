The new Idaho Legislature began its annual session Monday with a lot of new faces in its ranks, plus a new governor and a lot of new state department heads.
Two of the new lawmakers from the Magic Valley are women who are new to politics: In District 25, Republican rancher Laurie Lickley took the place of the retired Rep. Maxine Bell. And in District 26, the seat previously held by Republican Rep. Steve Miller flipped blue with the election of paralympian Muffy Davis.
Starting any new job can be stressful, but these women are starting their lives as public officials with a budget shortfall and increasing demands for state services, overcrowded prisons, promises to pay teachers more and voter demands to expand Medicaid.
Reporter Gretel Kauffman and photographer Drew Nash spent time with Lickley and Davis as they attended the governor’s inauguration, inaugural ball and the State of the State Address, and went to their first meetings of the session.
Watch for their Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
