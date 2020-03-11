Our next Big Story: What does COVID-19 mean for Idaho?
Our next Big Story: What does COVID-19 mean for Idaho?

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health earlier this month shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. 

 SUBMITTED TO THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

There are no cases of COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus, in Idaho. But many health experts say it’s only a matter of time before a case is found in Idaho. But what does that mean? Our reporting team is taking the time to talk to locals who can tell us fact from fiction and what Idaho is doing to prepare for a possible outbreak. Our expanded coverage will include information on how schools, local governments, entertainment venues and grocery stores are handling this global virus. We’ll also have coverage from our national news partners on travel, where outbreaks are and more.

News+ members can read the stories on Thursday through Sunday on Magicvalley.com. The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News.

