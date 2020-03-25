Our next Big Story: What does COVID-19 mean for Idaho? Part 2

Two weeks ago there were no cases of COVID-19, a strain of coronavirus, in Idaho. Now, there are 40 in Blaine County, with more than 70 across the state.

Our reporting team is tracking the spread and reporting on the response from local governments.

This week, our expanded coverage will look at how the virus could impact the May primary election.

We’ll also have coverage from our national news partners.

The whole package will be in Sunday’s Times-News.

