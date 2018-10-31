Try 1 month for 99¢

Megan Greenwood, a first-year Earth science teacher at Twin Falls High School, is one of many teachers working under alternate authorizations in the Magic Valley. South-central Idaho has been hit the hardest by a dire statewide teacher shortage, so school districts have had to turn to alternate authorization programs to fill positions that would likely stay vacant otherwise.

So what are the challenges of being a first-year teacher? And are those challenges exacerbated by not having a traditional teaching background?

We dove into the causes of the teacher shortage and spent three weeks in the classroom with Greenwood to see what life is like for a first-year teacher in Twin Falls.

Watch for Julie Wootton-Greener’s story Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News‘ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments