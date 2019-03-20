Paranormal activity has been a mysterious source of intrigue for decades across various cultures and borders. American pop culture has long been drawn to ghost hunting, from the era of “Ghostbusters“ films in the 1980s to modern times. A new season of Travel Channel’s “Ghost Adventures” show premiered in October with nearly 1 million viewers.
Both locally and nationally, paranormal investigation is a widespread endeavor. But environmental factors often need to be ruled out before supernatural suspicions can be confirmed. This can be a significant obstacle, along with a certain level of social stigma surrounding supernatural sightings. So just what does ghost hunting involve? And is it possible to prove the paranormal?
Staff photographer Pat Sutphin delved into the history of global paranormal sightings and setbacks, while simultaneously exploring Magic Valley’s paranormal investigation community, including ghost hunters themselves. He met with several local experts for this overview of the otherworldly in the area.
Watch for Sutphin’s Big Story on Thursday at Magicvalley.com and Sunday in the Times-News. And see more of the Times-News’ best reporting now at Magicvalley.com/bigstory.
